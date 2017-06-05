3-year-old Delacour boy dead after falling in pool
The boy was flown to the Alberta Children's Hospital where he passed away surrounded by family
Police are updating the community after a child died in what's being described as an accident.
At 6:30 on June 1, the Airdrie RCMP responded to reports of a 3-year-old boy in medical distress.
Family found the boy unconcious in an above ground swimming pool and pulled him out of the water.
The child was flown to the Alberta Children's Hospital by the STARS helicopter.
On Jue 5, the young boy passed away with family at his side.
"A tragic accident like this hits home for everyone," said Airdrie detachment commander, Sgt. Kimberley Pasloske. "Our hearts go out to the family and entire community at this time of need."
