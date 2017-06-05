Forest Lawn shooting victim was suspect in 2015 Stampede stabbing

Calgary police have released the name of the victim in Saturday’s fatal shooting at a Forest Lawn basketball court.

Rinato Toy, 22, of Calgary, succumbed to injuries after two masked men confronted people at a basketball game in the 4800 block of 14 Avenue SE and shot a gun.

Two other people were taken to hospital.

Toy had been accused in the death of Zakariah Abdow, 25, who was stabbed during a confrontation between two groups on the Stampede fairgrounds in 2015.

Those charges were later stayed, after the Crown said a conviction was unlikely.