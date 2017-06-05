Green carts roll out to southwest Calgary

The green carts are here.

Single family homes in southwest Calgary are the first to get the green bins, which will then be distributed to the northwest, northeast and finally the southeast over the next four months.

“The start of cart delivery is another major milestone for the Green Cart program,” said implementation leader Philippa Wagner in a release. “More than half of what’s in the garbage now can be composted instead, and we know that residents are eager to start using their green carts and seeing what a difference it can make.”

The green carts – which are the same size as the other two carts – are used for food and yard waste. This includes meat, bones, plate scrapings, tree branches and pet waste.

Any extra yard waste that doesn’t fit inside the car can be put in paper yard waste bags and it will be collected along with the cart contents on collection day.

The city plans to deliver about 20,000 carts each week to single family homes. It will take about 17 weeks for deliver more than 320,000 carts across the city.

Residents will receive their cart in the front of their home one to seven weeks before the start of collection in their quadrants.

Each cart will contain a kitchen pail for collecting food scraps, samples of compostable bags and details on how to participate in the program, including new collection dates for green, blue and black carts.

Residents should start using their green cart approximately one week before collection starts in their quadrant.