University of Calgary study shows drone misuse on the rise

Do you have a drone? Do you know how and where you’re allowed to use it?

A University of Calgary study shows hobbyists aren’t behaving well, or legally, when it comes to flying their crafts. Between 2005 and 2016, 355 drone incidents were reported in Canadian airspaces and 22 per cent of them were categorized as close encounters with aircraft.

Looking at the sightings, which are stored on the Transport Canada Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Reporting System (CADORs) database, researchers were able to show that the highest number of incidents are in British Columbia, followed by Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and Manitoba.

“Drone use has skyrocketed, and with that comes news potential safety concerns,” said geography doctoral student Paul Nesbit, who led the study, along with co-authors associate professor Chris Hugenholtz and research associate Thomas Barchyn. “The spike in incidents seems to correlate with the proliferation of consumer drone technology, which is affordable and requires virtually no training to operate.”

Hugenholz said what’s alarming is that in 2016 alone, they saw 174 sightings and close encounters reported, which is once every second day.

What’s more is UAV pilots are taking their trips higher than the regulated 400 foot airspace ceiling. Hugenholz said 24 per cent of the incidents, which are largely reported by aviation professionals, were travelling at more than 3,000 feet.

“The majority are flying well above the limit they’re supposed to be operating at,” he said. “These aren’t professional drone operators who know and adhere to Transport Canada rules…these are people pushing the envelope.”

Without enhanced regulations Hugenholtz and his team believe it will only get worse. But it’s not all doom and gloom; he says they’ve come up with a few concepts Transport Canada could implement.

“There’s a combination of things,” Hugenholtz said. “There’s an education piece that has to keep going.”