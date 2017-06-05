Wife remembers Calgary man fatally stabbed at City Hall LRT station

The wife of a man who died as a result of a random stabbing at the City Hall LRT station on Friday said her husband was a “righteous man.”

Police were called to the City Hall LRT station around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man in life-threatening condition.

He was transported to hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.

The victim’s wife, Ugonna Nwonye, has identified Nicholas Ozoechi Nwonye as the victim.

She spent Monday surrounded by friends and family.

“He was a righteous man,” she said. “That means he was good in every aspect of life—spiritual and physical.”

Nicholas was the father to three children.

“He was a good father,” said his wife. “I’ve never seen his kind before—he was too good.”

Nwonye said it’s still difficult for her to talk about the tragic killing, but wanted people to know her husband was a good family man and person.

Police have charged one man with second-degree murder following the fatal stabbing.