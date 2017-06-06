Calgary council still not sure who should chair meetings

Councillors could have been headed for the mayor’s seat in future council meetings – until they thought it would be better to punt any decisions on meeting efficiency to another meeting for a better look.

A city committee has voted to wait on making any decisions on who should chair council meetings after hearing a presentation on how to better streamline meetings, which many councilors believe are too long.

On Tuesday, councillors heard a report on how to optimize council meetings. In consultation with Eli Mina, a registered parliamentarian, the report detailed three options for how meetings can be chaired: mayor as a speaker, councillor as chair, or an outsider speaker or a combination of the three.

After more than an hour of debate, Coun. Andre Chabot asked his colleagues to refer the motion on the floor that would see a councillor taking the speaker role in meetings, drafted by Shane Keating, to a meeting next month where administration will pitch tweaks to the procedural bylaw.

“Once again we’re circling in the wagons you might say, because we don’t know how to go straight,” said Coun. Shane Keating. “It’s got nothing to do with the mayor’s position or councilors position it has to do with how we get the best individual in that chair, who is going to look at it as a parliamentarian should look at it.”

The mayor welcomed the work, which he said he actually wanted done. He suggested a vote for changing their chair model to having councilors act as speakers wouldn’t be a vote against him, but against the councilors because of how much work it is to chair meetings.

“We've been trying to think about ways to improve the meeting management," said Nenshi. "One is the chairing, which is what we're about now, another is the sheer amount of items...number three is the conduct of the members, there's only one chair and 14 members."

Nenshi said the thing he dislikes most is when council members stand up to air their id.

Coun. Andre Chabot was snugging up to the idea of an outsider in the chair’s role. He said it would be good to have someone without bias preside over council meetings, because he’s not sure a councilor, or the mayor, are truly up for the job.

“I’m not necessarily adverse to being the leader in something that ultimately could result in more efficient and effective meetings,” said Chabot. “The alternative to me would likely be to support the status quo with some provisions about debating from the chair – to me it seems somewhat archaic.”

Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra said he’s not sure council needs an overhaul and he's not interested in making sweeping changes. Instead, he said council needs to address how much comes before council.