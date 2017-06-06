Calgary International Film Fest revamps awards

The Calgary International Film Festival has reviewed, streamlined and beefed up its suite of awards this year.

First, CIFF has announced a new award recognizing the Best Canadian Narrative Feature Film at the festival – with a cash prize of $10,000.

“There are a very small number of awards for Canadian features, and Canadian narrative features specifically, across the country,” said CIFF executive director Steve Schroeder. “It’s a very small field, and we have heard loud and clear from Canadian filmmakers that this is something that really matters to them and could make a big difference.”

Schroeder emphasized this award isn’t for the David Cronenberg’s or Deepa Mehta’s of the industry. It’s for filmmakers who don’t yet have major theatrical releases under their belt. Not only do awards like these get the recognition, but can also be a huge help to get financing for their next project.

The winner will be announced at a new event this year: the Award Presentation and Celebration, which will also include all the jury and audience awards.

There are also some changes in terms of audience awards. A special new Fan Award only allows attendees who have seen multiple films vote on their favourites.

Finally, the Best of Shorts jury awards (with a cash prize of $2,500) have been revamped, into three categories: Best Alberta Short, Best Narrative Short and Best Documentary Short. The winner in Best Narrative will quality for Academy Award consideration.