Calgary police say that fatal basketball court shooting was targeted attack

Calgary police say a man who was fatally shot at a busy basketball court on Saturday night was the victim of a targeted attack.

There were about 20 people at the courts when two masked men approached and opened fire.

Three people were driven to hospital with various injuries and one later died.

Police say a fourth victim showed up at an area hospital on Sunday for treatment.

The deceased man has been identified as Rinato Toy, 22, who in 2015 was charged with manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Zakariah Abdow, 25, at the Calgary Stampede fairgrounds.

That charge was later stayed because the Crown said there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

The Stampede stabbing took place during a confrontation between two groups.

Insp. Don Coleman of the CPS Homicide Unit said Monday that police don't know yet what prompted the shooting.

“They have their personal motivation, whatever that is, and it’s clear that they could not care less about anybody else that may be in these areas,” said Coleman.

"(We) believe that there’s some criminal associations at play here but ... I wouldn’t use the term gang.”