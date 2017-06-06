Calgary woman using Via Rail 150 pass to bring Canada to you

Calgarian Michelle Pijanowski was one of the lucky few to snag a Via Rail Canada 150 youth pass—and she’s planning on taking full advantage.

Pijanowski, 21, is in her final year of communications at the University of Calgary, and is currently interning at Press + Post.

When she “won the lottery” as one of the few who were able to get the coveted youth pass — which allows unlimited travel on Via Rail this summer in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday — Pijanowski approached Press + Post with an idea: she’d take her pass for one month, travel across the country and blog about her adventures for a Press + Post publication, and on Instagram @Intern150.

They loved it.

“I know many people weren’t able to get them, so I thought it’d be a really good idea to share my journey,” she said. “Hopefully it will encourage people to get out and see their own country.”

Sarah Geddes, president and CEO of Press + Post said Pijanowski’s enthusiasm for the project is what really sold them on the idea.

“We always want to support our team to get out in the world and explore and be inspired by different things,” she said.

“I think too few of us have had the opportunity to travel within our own borders and explore Canada on a deeper level and it seemed like an amazing opportunity for her and we wanted to make it happen.”

Pijanowski said when she began mapping out her adventure she realized that despite living in Canada for her entire life, she’d barely seen any of her home country.

Danielle Couturier, Pijanowski’s supervisor at Press + Post said everyone is living vicariously through the 21-year-old.

“A lot of us are from different places across Canada so we’re all really excited for Michelle to visit our home towns and giving her lists of things to do and places to see,” she said.

Beginning on July 8th in Halifax, Pijanowski will be traveling to Moncton, Charlottetown, Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Niagara, Winnipeg, Jasper, Vancouver and wrapping up in Victoria on August 6th.