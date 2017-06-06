Calgary Board of Education plans for transfer or layoff of 271 support staff

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) will be transferring or laying off approximately 271 support staff in the upcoming school year.

According to the CBE they must make adjustments to staff levels annually as a result of enrolment changes, retirements, staff returning from leaves and the annual budget process.

“We make decisions about staffing based on our values and where we predict resources will be needed in the upcoming year,” the CBE said in a prepared statement. “We work to keep the focus of the funds we receive on students and our core business of teaching and learning.”

The CBE said unfortunately, they had to make some difficult decisions this year that have resulted in impacts on staff. They said 271 support staff has been identified for transfer of layoff.

According to the board, there are approximately 223 anticipated support staff position vacancies to fill for the upcoming year, which will be filled in accordance with the terms of the CBE’s collective agreement.