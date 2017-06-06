First set of Energy Engineering’s students graduate after U of C program's 2015 launch

It’s a program that’s been perfectly engineered to keep SAIT students in Calgary just a little while longer.

On Tuesday, the first crop of the U of C’s Energy Engineering program accepted diplomas after two years of non-stop hard work and determination.

The Schulich School of Engineering program launched in 2015, conveniently while Jordan Lamoste was finishing up his final year at SAIT. He said if it wasn’t for the program, he’d be packing up and moving to British Columbia, or even the United States to complete his dream of getting a degree.

“I’m born and raised in Calgary, I’ve got family and friends here,” Lamoste said. “So, it was an easy decision to go ahead and do something like this.”

Although the decision was simple, the work ahead was tough, but a transition from the city’s polytechnic to a university style of learning was manageable. He described it as the best of both worlds.

Now he’s already working, after some clever networking Lamoste found a position at a local company that focuses on sustainable manufacturing technology.

The program goes non-stop for 24 months, spring and summer, in preparation for third-year engineering.

“This is a great example of how post-secondary institutions can work together strategically to meet the needs of our students and support our province’s evolving economy,” said University of Calgary President Elizabeth Cannon in a prepared release.

Another grad, Brogen Bogstie had looked into moving to Montana for school, but added it was a pricy option.

“It’s crazy to think I have a diploma and degree in four years,” Bogstie said. “I really appreciated being with the same type of people, all from polytechnics, we got along really well and became a family.”

And Bogstie isn’t employed yet, but exploring numerous opportunities.