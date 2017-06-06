Harun comes out with a dose of dystopia at Calgary Ignite! Fest

Eclectic is the word of the day when describing Harun, a powerful new piece coming out of this year’s Ignite! Festival in Calgary.

Written and starring Makram Ayache, the play has a lot of ground to cover. It’s a commentary on the immigrant Arab experience, being queer and Arab, Canadian and Arab vs. being Arab in the Middle East. It’s about activism and leftist politics, and how far the left can go without becoming regressive.

“The story is eclectic but appropriately eclectic,” Ayache explained. “If I’m an activist for LGBTQ rights or Arab rights, I’d be a hypocrite if I wasn’t an activist for indigenous rights, for other immigrant minorities, for Bangladesh and Sri Lankan workers in Lebanon’s rights. If I wasn’t a woman’s rights activist.”

That’s a ton of ground to cover, but Ayache tackles it with a bursting energy.

If you’re looking for a more straightforward description, the play is about Harun coming out to his mother about his sexuality, while his friends prepare to protest a pipeline. Meanwhile, Harun is haunted by visions of an angel, prophesizing a dystopian future.

It’s inspired by the situation around the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“You’ll notice Harun’s friendship circle, they approach activism from a different avenue, but they all come for the same purpose,” Ayache explained.

It’s the first time one of his pieces is being produced on such a big scale.

The Ignite! Festival, put on by Sage Theatre and Swallow-A-Bicycle, is known for giving young, budding artists a chance to make a footprint in the Calgary arts community. Some of Calgary’s most prominent talent got their start at this festival.