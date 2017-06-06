Red Cross helping 27 people following Sunalta blaze

The Alberta Red Cross is assisting dozens of Calgarians displaced by a fire in the city’s southwest Monday evening.

Jag Dhawan, a response associate for disaster management at the Alberta Red Cross said following a fire in Sunalta at 16 Avenue and 16 Street on Monday evening they’re now assisting 27 displaced people.

The blaze caused the building that caught fire to be completely destroyed, and two neighbouring residential buildings, with a dozen units each, were significantly damaged.

The fire department extinguished the fire around 9 p.m. Monday. One woman was treated for injuries on scene, and a dog was rescued out of the apartments next door by firefighters.

According to Dhawan, Red Cross will provide “personal disaster assistance” in the form of emergency lodging, food and clothing to the displaced individuals for 72 hours.

“Our trained responders were dispatched and arrived on the scene where they’ve been able to help 27 people last night,” he said.

Dhawan said this is the second personal disaster the Red Cross has responded to in Calgary lately, after responding to another house fire last week.

He said this is a good reminder for Albertans to always be prepared and have a disaster readiness plan.