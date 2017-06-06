Red Deer school bus operator slapped with drunk driving charges after crash with children

A Red Deer school bus driver is facing charges after she hit a tree while driving the vehicle with children onboard.

On Monday at approximately 4:00 p.m., a witness called 911 after they saw a school bus collide with a tree and sign, then continued to drive a short distance before finally coming to a stop.

RCMP responded along with EMS and fire services. The elementary-aged children were fine, and no one was injured in the collision.

At the scene on Valley Green RCMP began an impaired driving investigation which continued into the evening.

42 year old Shelly Joy Kolodychuk of Red Deer is facing the following charges:

Impaired operation of motor vehicle

Operating motor vehicle over 80mg

Dangerous operation of motor vehicle

Failing to remain at scene of collision