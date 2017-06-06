Spruce Meadows kicks off busy 2017 season with National tournament

Forty-one years after it opened, Spruce Meadows’ admission price has not gone up a single cent.



The show jumping venue is gearing up for a busy next few weeks, and they’re inviting all of Calgary to come down.



“The Southern family wanted to create here in North America the sport of show jumping as they’d experienced it in Europe – which was a sport of the people,” said Ian Allison, senior vice president of the venue.



Through corporate sponsors, they’ve kept admission free at many of the tournaments, or just $5 for others, such as the National being held this weekend.



Kids under 12 and seniors are always granted free admission.



Allison noted it’s an affordable way for families to spend a weekend, watching the horses and athletes and visiting the pavilions around the grounds.



“You can get here for no charge on our complimentary shuttle system, and then when you get here you can bring your own food if you like,” he said.



Linda Southern-Heathcott, president and CEO of Spruce Meadows, said they’re also planning events throughout the summer beyond show jumping.



Wednesday movie nights will allow visitors to vote on a choice of three movies to be screened outdoors on the grounds.



They’re also planting a cornfield to be made into a corn maze.



She said horses will always be the focal point of spruce meadows, but they’re trying to grow and improve the grounds while remaining true to their roots.



“It really is one of the lowest cost venues in Calgary you can come and enjoy,” she said.



Allison said this weekend will be especially busy. There will be pony rides and face paingint for children, first responders with vehicles on display, and the FireFit competition.



“It’s like the Olympics for firefighters,” he said.



Parking at Spruce Meadows is free. The complimentary shuttle runs from the Somerset-Bridlewood CTrain station on weekends during tournaments. Details on times are available on the Spruce Meadows website.