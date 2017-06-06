Calgary Pride joins up with Twisted Element for official afterparty

The city's LGBTQ community is gathering under one roof again to celebrate Pride, and this time it's at Calgary's only gay nightclub.

On Tuesday, Calgary Pride announced they'd formed a partnership with Twisted Element's new owners to keep the city's gay community celebrating all night long.

"Twisted Element couldn't be happier to be involved with Pride 2017" said general manager Keon Brawn in a release. "We are excited to be involved in the Parade, Pride in the Park and other big events of 2017. It is very exciting that Twisted will be the Official Calgary Pride After Party for 2017.

"We look forward to seeing all the beautiful diverse unique individuals that this community is made up of, and look forward to making this an annual partnership," the release added. "We hope that everyone comes out and supports all the local gay venues during this amazing weekend.”

The Calgary Pride Festival runs ‪from Friday, Aug. 25 until Monday, Sept. 4, with the Parade and Pride in the Park events happening Sunday, Sept. 3rd. The yearly celebration of all things LGBTQ boasts more than 35 events, most of which are hosted by third party members of the community.

“We are very excited to have Twisted Element hosting the Official Calgary Pride After Party for 2017” said Calgary Pride president Jason Kingsley. “Having the event held in a queer space again shows the strength and unity of our community, and we look forward to building on this partnership for years to come.”