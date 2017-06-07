Alberta oilpatch jobs await those willing to relocate

The companies that service the oil patch around Alberta are again hanging out help wanted signs.



There’s been talk of economic diversification since the price of oil dropped drastically in 2014, but as it hovers near the $50, the Alberta oilfield industry is ready to start hiring again.



The problem, according to Mark Salkeld, president and CEO of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada, is that workers just aren’t returning.



“Guys have called me and asked me to be a reference – mainly in construction work and civil construction,” said Salkeld. “They’ve got work commitments of 4-5 years, and they’re home every night.”



He said the industry is taking a much more cautious approach as it ramps up operations once again, and that means the picture isn’t as rosy as many remember.



“We cut back salaries, benefits and bonuses – and now we’re offing 25 per cent less than when they were laid off,” he said.



Nevertheless, there are good jobs now waiting for people who are willing to start at the bottom, according to Dale Dusterhoft, CEO of Trican.



“It’s primarily field labour we’re looking for,” he said. “The first criteria is that you’d have to be available to work outside of Calgary.”



They’re also looking for people who are good with a wrench.



“It doesn’t have to be formal training. Just an aptitude for mechanics,” he said.



Shift schedules are generally 15 days on, and 6 days off, which appeals to some people, according to Dusterhoft.



Sometimes that schedule would allow workers to live in Calgary and commute to work in camps, but not in all cases.



“The one thing they get with us – it’s a career – it’s not just a job,” said Dusterhoft. “There’s a lot of ability to work yourself up into managing positions.”



His company is looking to hire 250 to 275 people this year, although not all at once. They’re cautiously bringing a select number on week by week as the market rebounds.



Salkeld said people thinking about giving the industry a shot can look at the website careersinoilandgas.ca for more information and job listings.