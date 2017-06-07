Stampede ditches plans to save Westbourne Baptist Church and demolishes it instead

Calgary has lost another historic window into its past.

A church that’s been made famous by its association with William Aberhart was torn down as it became clear to the Calgary Stampede that wouldn’t hold up for their plans of moving it from 13 Avenue and Olympic Way SE and renovating the 1910 structure on another site in Victoria Park.

The Westbourne Baptist Church was established after four lots were purchased while the Victoria Park Subdivision was opening up in 1905. The structure, which was a small example of a Gothic Revival style, was built after a grant from Westborne Church in London, England.

William Aberhart came into the church in 1915. Although he wasn’t a Baptist, he gave sermons and conducted Bible study classes. Later, in 1923, Aberhart broadcast his famous radio ministry.

But in present day, the church had some challenges. Although Calgary Stampede had previously taken efforts to preserve the church spokesman Larry Lalonde said it was damaged during the floods, and long-term degradation made preservation impossible.

“We will be reusing (important heritage material) and incorporating them into the construction of a new, one-of-a-kind performance space that will be located in Stampede’s youth campus,” Lalonde said. “Some of the items salvaged included the brick cladding that was on the exterior of the building, the gothic style windows as well as some of the door casings and wainscoting.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the building’s demise is really sad.