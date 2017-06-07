Calgary goes green at Mayor’s Environment Expo

It was easy to be green this year at the Mayor’s Environmental Expo.

The long-anticipated green cart recycling program rolls out in its first quadrant this week and will allow Calgarians to save just about anything from the landfill.

“I’m really looking forward to this, the pilot project communities loved these carts so much,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said on Wednesday. “The thing that will be amazing is how little you’ll use the black cart. I think people will be surprised.”

He was speaking amidst hundreds of students from grades 4, 5 and 6 who flooded the Municipal Building for a day of environmental education.

During the course of three days, 4,000 students from across the city come downtown to learn how to be better environmental stewards and showcase their own green ideas.

Noa Phillips goes to Nellie McClung Elementary School and helped construct a ‘living wall’ that was on display.

Students rescued wood pallets from the landfill and constructed a shelving unit for more than 1,000 plants.

“It’s so we can bring the outside into the inside,” said Phillips. “We learned mostly how to keep them healthy and how we need to take care of them.”