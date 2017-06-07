GoFundMe campaign raises more than $35K for City Hall LRT stabbing victim's family

More than $35K has been raised to help the family of a Calgary man who was killed in a random knife attack on the City Hall LRT platform last Friday.

Nicholas Nwonye, who was identified earlier this week as the victim of the attack by his wife, Ugonna Nwonye, was working two jobs and taking nursing classes at Bow Valley College at the time of his death.

He was a father of three — the youngest just months old — and had moved to Canada from Nigeria 18 months ago, leaving his engineering job, to make a better life for his family.

Ugonna called her husband a “righteous man” and a good father.

“I’ve never seen his kind before — he was too good,” she said.

Nwonye’s Practical Nursing Colleagues at Bow Valley College started the GoFundMe campaign calling Nwonye “a very kind empathetic individual.”

Keeton Michel Gagnon, 39, has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to Nwonye’s death. He will next appear in court June 23.