New Calgary-created drink claims to prevent hangovers

Bring out the shots! A new Calgary-created vitalization drink is claiming to help prevent hangovers.

Dubbed Rebel, company founder Andrew Vieira was trying make a drink that both tastes good and is good for you.

According to the website, the drink is 40 per cent organic and has no caffeine or stimulants.

During the testing phase, he said he mixed it with alcohol and found out by accident that it helps prevent hangovers.

“Number one, there’s a ginger root extract and prickly pear extract – those are two ingredients that do a lot of the work,” Vieira explained. “What they do is provide the body with anti-oxidants, that work in conjunction with the livers enzymes.”

The result, he said, is that it helps the body break down acetaldehyde, which is thought to be a contributor to hangovers.

In addition, the drink also provides lots of vitamins, sodium potassium and electrolytes to help the body retain water.

Dr. Darren Kruisselbrink (an expert in the alcohol and hangover field) said the science of hangovers hasn’t progressed to the point where we know what definitively causes a hangover. Biologically, there are a lot of moving parts.

Upon hearing the description of the drink, he said it’s possible it may reduce some hangover effects for some people, but critical minds will have to thoroughly, and scientifically, test the drink before he’s convinced.