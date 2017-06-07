University of Calgary students mark your calendars for a 2018 fall reading week

Not to fall behind on an extra reading week, the University of Calgary has finally accepted an extra break for students.

In 2014, the school attempted to create a fall reading week, which is a practice in line with many major post-secondary institutions. But when it came to finding a place in the academic calendar to put the week there wasn’t space.

Now, in late April after a second shot at a second reading week in the year, students, faculty and administrators are happy with where they’ve landed.

A small sub-committee was struck between administrators, students, academics and the registrar.

“It’s really interesting, right?” said provost Dru Marshall. “We’ve passed a mental health strategy, and it’s a campus-wide strategy for both staff and students. When we really looked at the issue we thought that this should be tied completely to mental health.”

Marshall said because this time the conversation was framed around mental health, it was a lot easier to find the time in the school’s calendar.

“It fundamentally changed how we looked at it,” said Marshall. “Everybody agreed it was a good idea, not only for students but for new professors, for example, who are in their first year of teaching, and quite frankly all professors.”

The fall reading week is all set to go forward in November 2018. It will be held around the Remembrance Day Weekend and give students a chance to chill before heading into midterm season.

“A fall break really allows students to focus on their mental wellbeing and also gives them an opportunity to study for midterms and complete group projects,” said VP Academic Tina Miller from the University of Calgary Students’ Union. “Students are very excited to see this come to fruition.”