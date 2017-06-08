Calgary councillor wants more out of first Green Line stage

Can the city build more of the Green Line for the same price? Coun. Shane Keating wants to find out.

Calgary’s Green Line team announced the first stage of the Green Line as a victory. It was proof of moving forward with shovels in the ground, and would mean there’s a clear scope and starting point for the city’s biggest infrastructure project.

But community members weren’t pleased. They wanted the vision that was sold to them as a north to south line built all the way through. Instead of 40 km of track for $4.5 billion, they were handed 20 km for $4.6 billion.

On Monday, councillors will debate the merits of Keating’s motion which would have the city seek out a contractor willing to literally go the extra mile – or 12.42 miles.

“Part of the procurement will be: here’s stage one from 16th to Shepard, but you might say, extra curricular, for those bidding on the contract, if you can do more than just this for the same price, then tell us,” said Keating. “That may be one of the stronger criteria, in my view, of who is actually going to get the contract.”

He said the city’s estimates have contingency built in, and that means there’s a chance of building more in the first stage.

His motion isn’t necessarily asking councillors to decide right away what would get built if they can stretch more line into the budget. That would be up to contractors to decide when bidding.

But from what Keating understands, the land acquisitions are ready between Shepard and the hospital in Seton.