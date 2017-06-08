Calgary gamers make that gil/rupees/dollars by forming online collective

A group of Calgarians are turning playing video games online into a bankable side business.

But it takes more than just mashing Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A to convince people to pay you to play – it takes hard work and perseverance.

As many gamers are aware, a popular service online called Twitch allows people to stream themselves playing video games, while viewers can join in and chat with the streamer, and each other.

Streamers can make money essentially through tips – viewers donate to streams they enjoy, giving the streamer incentive to keep going.

In the upper range, streamers are making $100,000 to $200,000 a year. Calgary’s not exactly late to the party either – streamer Proton Jon helped popularize the format back when the best way to watch was on Youtube. He now has 50,000 people subscribed to his stream on Twitch.

He’s also lending his support to Twitch Calgary, a collective of Calgarian streamers who are dedicated to helping each other turn Twitch into a financially viable (and more importantly fun) side businesses.

They’re doing this by holding live Twitch sponsored events throughout the city, joining in on each other’s streams and generally supporting each other through the endeavour. The idea is, why go it alone, when numbers can increase as a collective?

One of the first questions they get is, why would people watch other people play video games? According to Twitch Calgary co-founder Steven Lazarowych, it’s about building a community.

“You know how people watch football – this is the same, it’s just a different genre, if you will,” he explained.

The next question is, why would someone pay for this?

Well, there’s a couple of reasons. One is just supporting the community. If a Twitch streamer has a regular schedule, and has built a following, fans enjoy talking to him and the other people who watch the stream. Once they’re part of a community, they naturally want to keep it going.

And then there are other fun reasons.

Streamer Dara Defreitas regularly engages with viewers in creative ways. One is by playing horror games (she admits she gets scared easily) and rigging the donation system to a speaker in her room. Every time someone donates, it plays a loud noise, which if done at the right moment, can elicit some genuine scares in the heat of the game.

Still, it’s a slow process. One can’t expect to jump online and start rolling in the pixelated dough.

“You can’t expect to just start streaming, have a bunch of people come in and get tons of viewers,” Defreitas explained. “I started a year ago, and for the longest time I had maybe three people watching me.”

Now Defreitas has more than 1,000 followers. At one point, after being laid off, she started streaming five or six days a week, in 14 hour runs. The most she made in one night was about $1,000. Typically, she makes about $4,000 every four months. Once streamers reach enough viewers, they can even apply to get a share of Twitch’s ad revenue.

It helps pay the bills, and more importantly, it’s a fun way to do so.

The group’s next public event is on July 29 at the Pig and Duke Pub. For more information, check out https://www.twitchcalgary.ca.

What is Twitch?

Twitch is a website that allows people to play video games live, while other people watch.

Streamers feed in their video game as they play it, and usually have a webcam set up so people can see their face in the corner of the screen. Some people like to spice it up wearing costumes, or playing in groups.

Recently Twitch launched a creative side as well, where costumers and musicians can show off their craft to a live audience as well.