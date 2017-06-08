Calgary getting more mental health beds by end of year: province

Earlier this week, the province announced the opening of 16 new mental health and substance use treatment beds at the Royal Alexandria Hospital in Edmonton – a 50 per cent increase in dedicated beds for patients affected by these issues – and it could soon be Calgary’s turn.

Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne acknowledged on Thursday Calgary is dealing with ‘severe’ capacity issues when it comes to mental health treatment beds and said the province is planning to open more beds in Calgary and the Calgary Zone soon.

“We anticipate these beds being opened before the end of the year,” Payne said, but could not provide additional details about where the beds might be or how many.

The minister was in Calgary to announce funding for the Calgary Recovery Services Task Force to hire two additional staff members, in an effort to help the city’s homeless population more easily navigate the health system.

The task force – representing 26 agencies that serve Calgary’s homeless population, the government, and community stakeholders – issued seven recommendations to improve health and wellness outcomes for Calgary’s homeless population earlier this year.

The new hires will help coordinate various social agencies that provide health, wellness and housing support and streamline referral processes to those services, Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne said after announcing $750,000 in funding for three years to retain the additional staff.

Because of stigma and a lack of help navigating the system, more than 60 per cent of people with substance use and mental health concerns won’t seek help, according to the province’s 2015 Valuing Mental Health Review.

“We know people who face chronic homelessness face incredible challenges finding the right resources,” Payne said. “The more we can have that varying level of support so we’re meeting people where they are and providing them with the health care they need – whether that’s physical, mental, support with substance use – that I think is the most critical piece,” the minister said.

Payne said the funding will help improve coordination between different social agencies that provide support and with the government, which is critical in order to meet one of the task force’s recommendations that health services be available through the entire homeless system of care – including at shelters, within supportive housing and by mobile outreach.

According to the Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF), there are there are approximately 900 chronically homeless people living in the city and more than half of them have complex health disorders.

Diana Krecsy, president and CEO of the CHF, said there are many reasons people experience homelessness, including substance use disorders and mental illness.