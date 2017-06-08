Calgary's AA credit rating confirmed by two firms during downturn

Calgary’s credit report card is in, and the city’s passing with flying colours, despite a down economy.

“I’m very pleased,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi on Thursday.

He said the two rating agencies decision, DBRS Limited and Standard & Poor's, to uphold the city’s AA rating is a big vote of confidence toward how the city manages their finances and debt.

“This is actually a very big deal,” said Nenshi. “Certainly we’re not going down the same path as other governments have been going on downgrades.”

Nenshi credited this buoy through economic times to the city’s debt management plan that was put in place when he began serving as mayor. He suggested previous City of Calgary governments hadn’t taken the same care.

“It’s been a very big behind the scenes priority for me ever since I’ve been here,” said Nenshi.

Although the city’s credit rating is still high, the province has been downgraded twice times in the last few years. Which serves as a concern when the city itself is planning to borrow for capital projects.

Nenshi explained that the city borrows through the Credit Finance Corporation through the Alberta Capital Finance Authority, a mechanism that the province uses to borrow money because they can access low interest rates.

“As the province's credit rating and the city’s are moving in opposite directions that has not changed but it may change,” said Nenshi. “If it becomes a case where the city can issue its own paper for a better rate than the province can, it’s something we’ll obviously look at.”