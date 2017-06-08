City plans to dial back its red tape reduction plans to protect Calgary heritage

The city’s having to claw back on their red tape cutting program for downtown developers after realizing their initial bylaw didn’t adequately protect heritage buildings.

Although the program was billed as a way to cut red tape and give businesses in the core a way to quickly spruce up property or convert uses, there’s a major tweak administrators are including to ensure their plans don’t have an adverse effect on the city’s character buildings.

Thom Mahler, manager of urban strategy with the city, said there was one development permit that proved as an aha-moment as they prepped the final bylaw for council on June 12.

It was a Stephen Avenue building that under the new law wouldn’t have had a second glance for city planners.

“Most of the stakeholders in the area, including the Downtown Association, are keen to keep the character of the area. That doesn’t mean we don’t want new architecture, it’s just if you have a building that’s not designated we’d rather have an opportunity to talk to them about changes,” Mahler said. “They’re a bit of a precious resource in Calgary.”

The city’s now drafted a version of the bylaw that wouldn’t allow the no holds barred process in Chinatown, East Village and most of Eau Claire; and they’re also taking buildings listed in the inventory of historic resources out of the equation.

“We want to make it easier for people to do the right thing,” said Coun. Druh Farrell. “The exception would be heritage buildings where we continue to need that oversight.”

Mahler said often the development permit process acts as a buffer between planning and building where the city can sit down and have conversations with property owners before they start renovations. One of those examples was the Simons store now open in the Lancaster building.