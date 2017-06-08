Calgary Housing shutters 50 affordable housing units

Calgary Housing Company (CHC) has shuttered 50 affordable housing units since April due to lack of funding for maintenance, and is on track to do the same to 300 more.

The city-owned, independently operated organization has about 7,200 units across the city.

“We have begun putting units on hold until we have the cashflow to put them back on stream,” said CHC president Sarah Woodgate. She added that nobody has been displaced due to the closures.

As people move out, CHC makes the call as to whether or not it has the funds to make necessary repairs and upgrades before the next tenant moves in.

“That’s where they’re on hold – for those maintenance costs,” she said.

On Wednesday, the future of 20 units in Ramsay was on the line as CHC made a request to the province for the necessary funding for repairs to keep them open.

The province owns about one third of the properties under CHC’s management.

Tim Chu, provincial press secretary for Seniors and Housing, confirmed that $460,000 would be made available to CHC for that two-building complex.

He blamed the previous government for years of ignoring affordable housing problems, and of creating a billion dollars worth of repairs.

Woodgate said no tenants are facing a loss of housing at this time.

“If there are decisions on building closures in months ahead, CHC’s top priority would be to notify tenants as early as possible and to assist them with planning for alternative housing options,” she said.

She said the CHC gets much of its rent under a model where tenants pay 30 per cent of their income.

“People’s incomes have dropped during the economic downturn, so the revenue has decreased.”

The closure of those 50 units hasn’t helped matters either, leading to a loss of about $22,000 in revenue.

Woodgate said a strategy or solution is needed to solve the problem long term.