Calgary mans up for men's health month

June is men’s health month, and the Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre (PCC) is asking men of all shapes and sizes to commit to making healthy lifestyle changes for the month of June in an effort to draw attention to issues that affect a man’s wellbeing – whether it be physical or mental.

The hope is that pledging to participate as an individual or team in the PCC’s first-ever YYC Man-A-Thon for one month will translate into better habits for life and raise awareness about men’s health. According to the PCC, men are less likely to see a health care provider compared to women.

“The greatest threats to men's health in Canada are heart disease, cancer, unintentional injuries, chronic lower respiratory disease and stroke…but making a few lifestyle changes can significantly lower your risk of these common killers,” said Dr. Shelley Spaner, founder of the Prostate Cancer Centre’s Women for Men’s Health initiative.

When it comes to mental health, the stigma about getting help can be a barrier, according to the Calgary Distress Centre’s executive director, Jerilyn Dressler.

“This stigma is often more significant for men due to traditional views of masculinity,” she said.

In this province, men are more likely to die by suicide compared to women – a staggering 76.7 per cent of suicides in Alberta during 2016 were by men, according to the Distress Centre.