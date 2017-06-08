'It's going to be OK:' Green Line plans restore Ramsay's faith in alignment

A weight has been lifted off of Ramsay’s shoulders.

That’s the feeling Erin Joslin, Ramsay Community Association Vice-President External, described as she pored over the city’s polished and preferred Green Line plan, knowing it would put her community’s minds at ease, and best of all mean saving quite a few homes in the southeast community.

“I heard rumours we would be happy with what was coming,” she said. “The train finally feels like it’s a benefit to our community, it doesn’t feel like an impending doom anymore.”

On Thursday, the city publicly indicated their preferred alignment sees the LRT transition from 12 Avenue to 10 Avenue south coming up from underground after landing at the Centre Street station. The line continues flanking the CP rail, creating a station at 4 Street SE before continuing between Inglewood and Ramsay – not through it.

“This is the option, when I look at it, makes the most sense out of all of them,” Joslin said. “It solves our problem of 12 avenue, 10 avenue, and sort of puts the train where it belongs – out of the way.”

In February the city said operational challenges meant they may had to put two options back on the table for discussion. Both of the options, which the community felt had previously been shelved, were to take the train up McDonald Avenue through Ramsay, cutting the community off at the tip.

There was uproar.

“You really made my community hurt,” said Joslin. “Was it worth it to have people feel the fear of losing their homes?...It wasn’t fair.”

Now, as the city nears council’s ultimate decision on the Green Line alignments, Ramsay has its reprieve.

“The Green Line process has always been about stepping in and working deeply with the affected communities,” said Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra. “We basically worked out what the benefits were, what the negatives were, and we came up with a line that was a synthesis of all of them.”

Carra said the preferred alignment is greater than the sum of its parts because it does all things for all communities. He said the new alignment addresses some connectivity to the Green Line for the East Village that wouldn’t have been there before, and strikes a balance for Stampede as well as the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (who have been put in charge of a re-imagination of Victoria Park).

“I’m very excited by it.”