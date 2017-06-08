Calgary theatre companies come together to provide accessible options

The Calgary theatre-going experience is getting a whole lot more accessible.

Inside Out Theatre has launched their Good Host program in collaboration with theatres across the city, to help make theatre easier to enjoy for Calgarians with disabilities.

This includes performances with ASL interpreters, audio described shows with touch tours and relaxed performances.

The audio described shows will allow audience members with limited vision to step on stage before the performance, and touch the set, costumes and props to get an idea on the performance. Once the play starts, the visual elements of the show will be described in real-time via headset.

A relaxed performance is specifically geared to audience members with sensory concerns, autism spectrum disorders, Tourette Syndrome and more.

Inside Out artistic director Col Cseke believes theatre, the act of going out into the real world and joining other people, can really improve someone’s feeling of connection to their city and their community.

“We know from the communities we work with at Inside Out, feeling isolated or excluded from community is often a constant if someone has disability,” Cseke said. “Making theatre accessible is a really practical way to fight that.”

The program is already receiving widespread support. Companies including Theatre Calgary, Vertigo, Alberta Theatre Projects, Downstage and Sage Theatre have already jumped onboard.

“A program with this ambition to bring all of these companies together to offer an entire season of varied accessible performances is really unprecedented” said Cseke. “The willingness and eagerness of our partners reminds me why I love the Calgary arts community so much. And I love the theatre we make in our city, it’s just frustrating that the way we produce plays is functionally inaccessible to such large swaths of our city. So we’re going to change that.”

Cseke has also been developing a new play at a school for students with disabilities. He said many students didn’t actually know what a theatre was, let alone have the chance to actually attend.

He hopes this year many people will be able to see their first play.