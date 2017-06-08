Calgary woman honoured for talking man down from bridge at Chief's Awards

Jessica Johnson thinks she was meant to be on the Centre Street Bridge the evening of August 15, 2016.

Johnson said she was heading home a little later than usual, on a different side of the Centre Street Bridge than she usually took, when she noticed a man in distress, climbing on the upper-deck railing in what appeared to be an attempt to jump.

“I was concerned about if he was thinking about jumping off the bridge,” she said. “He was acting erratic. He’d crossed traffic on the bridge and was yelling.”

Johnson said she was already on the phone with 911 to see if someone could come and assist him and keeping an eye on the man until help arrived when he began to walk towards her and climbed over the edge of the bridge.

“He was standing over an area where there was rush hour traffic underneath and everything flashed before my eyes in terms of the trauma that could unfold,” she said.

Johnson began moving towards the man and made eye contact.

“That was a really incredible moment, seeing the shift in his eyes and accepting me to take his hand and crawl back over. I could tell he wanted help,” she said. “It was a really intense moment and he crawled back over and collapsed into my arms and cried.”

On Thursday, Jessica is one of a few Calgarians being honoured for their bravery and hard work at the Calgary Police Chief’s Awards as the recipient of the Exceptional Recognition for Life Saving award.

“Jessica sat beside the man and worked to calm him down until police arrived. As Jessica had developed a bond with the man, she stayed at the scene continuing to talk with him until police and EMS were able to safely take him to hospital,” said CPS.

Johnson, who works as a social worker, said mental health and suicide intervention training helped her in this situation, but said it’s entirely different in the moment.