CBE and Alberta Education clash over transportation plans and funding

The Calgary Board of Education said Alberta’s education minister threw them under the bus on transportation fees and planning.

In a united front by the CBE trustees on Thursday, they said they feel Education Minister David Eggen made “surprising and disappointing” comments about their transportation plan for the upcoming school year—which will see an additional 1,500 students on city transit and early bell times for many schools— despite the ministry having seen the plan before it was made public.

“Once a plan was developed it was shared with the ministry for their review before it was shared with our parents and the public. We received their support,” said vice-chair of the board, Trina Hurdman.

Joy Bowen-Eyre, CBE board chair, said the CBE is upset about Eggen’s comments to media Wednesday that eluded to the fact that he was not happy with the plan.

“The first time we heard he was not happy with our plan was at yesterday’s media briefing,” she said.

But, Alberta Education said their office informed the CBE's chair more than a week ago about concerns around an additional 1,500 students using public transit next year and paying $700 for a bus pass.

Eggen said the CBE continues to claim that they need to increase fees dramatically for some parents, and that his office has heard concerns from these families about the impact it’ll have.

He said his government has decided that the most significant proposed increases will now require his review and approval, and that Alberta Education staff will be reaching out to the CBE in the coming days to initiate an operational review.

Hurdman said in March, when Bill 1 was announced it was clear to the CBE that their plans for transportation would need to be significantly adjusted and that the government had left no time for consultations.

She said CBE staff worked with ministry staff every step of the way for the last two months to ensure their plan was in line with Bill 1 regulations and legislation.

Bowen-Eyre said the CBE board has reached out to the minister and requested meetings regarding Bill 1 regulations, and to date have not been granted one.

Further, Bowen-Eyre said it’s the CBE’s opinion— and that she’s heard the same from other Alberta school boards— that the government should have consulted with schools boards in advance to the release of Bill 1.

Another concern raised by the CBE board on Thursday was transportation funding for alternative or choice programs.