Drop-In Centre offers day sleep program to accommodate sick or shift-working clients

It’s early afternoon and Chris Evashkevich was up all night. He needs to get some sleep, so he’s come to the Drop-In Centre to get some shuteye.

Evashkevich is just one of hundreds who access the Drop-In Centre’s day-sleep program.

Debbie Newman, executive director for the DI said the program—which was implemented when they opened their current location in 2001—accommodates clients that work at night, who are sick, suffer from mental health issues or are recovering from addiction.

“It really spoke to the fact that we have a working population who works shift work, and needs a place to sleep during the day,” she said. “In addition, our population at times falls ill to various airborne diseases and other afflictions.”

Evashkevich said for him, the program has been a saving grace.

“I don’t usually get a good night’s sleep,” he said, explaining that he’s currently on a methadone program, treating a previous two-year-long fentanyl addiction, and works nights to avoid being kept up by his withdrawal symptoms.

He said the day sleep program is a sober program, which means it’s usually pretty quiet and without temptation.

Evashkevich speaks highly of the program, and recommends it for others.

“Definitely come here if you need some rest,” he said. “The staff is really great. There are so many people here because they actually care. They make the whole program worthwhile.”

Newman said the goal of the day sleep program is to create a safe space and environment where people can succeed and be healthy.

“Without it I think that we would see more medical problems from our clients because their illness would be prolonged by not getting the necessary sleep,” she said.