Former Alberta PC president jumps in Calgary's mayoral race

Calgarians will go to the polls on October 16

Bill Smith is a Calgary lawyer and former Alberta PC Party president.

Another candidate is jumping in Calgary’s mayoral race.

Former Alberta PC Party president and Calgary lawyer Bill Smith will kick off the start of his campaign for the city’s top spot at Fort Calgary this Monday. 

Reacting to the news, current Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he knows Smith well.

“He’s a good guy, he’s a very thoughtful guy,” Nenshi said, adding he encourages anyone to enter the race and share their vision for the city. 

“Although he’s never held public office before he certainly does have a long record as the president of the PC Party in the Alison Redford years, so there will be a lot to talk about,” Nenshi said. 

Smith is the seventh person to add their name to the ballot.

