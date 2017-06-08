From Superman to fake horse derbies, Sled Island exposes Calgary’s totally 80s scene

Bust out the neon and the mullets Calgary – Sled Island is taking things back to the 80s with a retro treasure hunt through downtown.

Organized by artist collective Humble Wonder, Ten Page Henry is a bike game stopping through music and scene venues that gained fame or notoriety for one reason or another.

“The whole project is based around the icon of the Ten Foot Henry, which was an underground art, punk, scenester club that used to exist on 9 Street,” said organizer Tyler Longmire. “But it was bulldozed to make way for the northwest train line.”

Ten Foot Henry has a long history in Calgary, including a recent revival as a restaurant downtown.

The scavenger hunt starts at the Fairmont-Palliser, where Sled Island attendees pick up with passes for the music festival, with one page from a ten-page zine. At each location, hunters get another page from the zine, detailing trivia about the old venues across the city.

Superman and Ralph Klein

A notable one is the old St. Louis Hotel, where patrons used to run fake horse derbies.

“People would write fake names of horses on a napkin, then a comedian would announce the names off the top of his head in the bar,” Longmire explained, adding the comedian turned it into an improvised race. “People would bet a drink and get like eight bucks if they won."

The hotel was also famous for its $5 chicken and chips, being a usual hangout spot for Ralph Klein when he was mayor and being the filming location of the infamous bar scene from the oft-derided Superman III.

“It’s been quite interesting uncovering the history of Calgary’s underground, at this kind of critical juncture in our city’s history in the 80s when all these bars were starting up and we were still establishing a cultural identity here,” Longmire said. “The Olympics were coming down the barrel and so much money was being imported into the city that people almost didn’t know what to do with it.”

Participants have the length of the Sled Island festival (June 21 to 25) to complete the hunt, and the first 300 players to collect all 10 pages of the zine will win a limited edition prize.