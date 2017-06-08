Memorial ball-hockey tournament aims to send kids to camp

Brendon Gorrill loved playing hockey—particularly as a goaltender—and his family and friends want to make sure Brendon’s legacy is kept alive by sending as many kids as they can to a hockey goalie summer camp.

Brendon died by suicide in 2014, and shortly after his family established the Brendon Gorrill Scholarship fund in order to send other young people to the Goalie Development Inc. (GDI) camp—the same camp Brendon attended for more than 7 years and where his love, and skill, for the game flourished.

“It’s really expensive to send a goalie to camp, and Brendon was the type of kid who liked to give back,” said his mother Kim Gorrill. “He always believed in giving back to his community, so this is the perfect way to carry on Brendon’s legacy.”

On July 8 and 9, Brendon’s parents, along with Brendon’s girlfriend, Megan Hoefman, and GDI owner, Kevin Swanson, will be hosting a ball-hockey tournament to raise money for Brendon’s camp scholarship.

“It’s very important to me to raise money for this scholarship because Brendon was just such a special guy,” said Hoefman. “He meant so much to so many people and was such a unique person. I don’t want that to be forgotten.”

Swanson said when they give out Brendon’s GDI scholarship (which has already helped 10 kids attend camp) they’re looking for kids who embody the same characteristics as Brendon.

“Every time Brendon stepped on the ice he worked hard, exemplified great sportsmanship and had a genuine love for the game,” he said.

The July ball-hockey tournament will be held at the Sandstone MacEwan Community Association’s outdoor rink (they’ve generously donated the space), and will be a three on three tournament.

Players must be at least 18 years old and teams can be made up of 7-9 players. The cost per team is $250.

Kim said it touches her heart immensely every time people step up to support the scholarship.

“I’m very proud,” she said. “It shows that he really impacted people.”