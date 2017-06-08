Largest VR arcade in North America opens in Calgary

The blistering sun does nothing to slow the onslaught of blue goblins hammering away at the castle gates.

You let loose another arrow from your bow, killing another fiend and thinning the herd, but before you can celebrate a monstrous growl breaks from the distance.

Suddenly a massive three-headed dog bursts into the scene, the canons mounted on its back making short work of your defences. You and you allies arrows into the beast as fast as you can nock them, but it’s too late. You were unprepared.

The castle falls. Game over.

Slowly, you remove the virtual reality headset from you eyes and wipe the sweat from your brow, glancing at the clock.

Still time left for another round.

QuiVR is one of the most popular games at the newly opened VRKADE in Deerfoot Meadows. The founders are touting it as the largest virtual reality arcade in North America, with 21 bays using HTC Vive headsets.

With per hour rates, its one of the best (and sometimes only) ways to experience virtual reality gaming right now. The company has actually been three years in the making.

“When the original Oculus rift was being Kickstarted three years ago, one of our co-founders ... saw the business potential for VR,” explained general manager Micah Wever. “He knew, just by looking at the market, it would be too expensive for the average person to buy, because it’s a new technology, and two, people won’t have enough space in their house to play more than one. Because you need an 8 x 8 or 10 by 10 foot space to play VR properly.”

VRKADE aims to make VR more accessible by offering a library of games, and easily being able to jump into multiplayer. There are a slew of games that can run between four and six players, including Climbey, a co-operative mountain climbing game, and Arizona Sunshine, a zombie survival game.