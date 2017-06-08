‘We don’t have tons of time:’ Nenshi reacts to Calgary Housing closures

Although Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the current and last provincial government has forked over cash for affordable housing upkeep, the money isn’t flowing fast enough and Calgary doesn’t have time to wait.



On Wednesday, Metro News reported that the situation with Calgary Housing’s aging affordable unit stock is in dire straights. So far this year, 50 affordable units have been shuttered, while 300 more were at risk of being temporarily closed down due to mounting, unfunded repairs to keep them habitable.



“It is much much more cost effective to rehabilitate existing units that are at risk of closure than to build brand new ones,” said Nenshi.



Last week this was the case in Bankview, where the mayor attended a reveal after affordable units were fixed up in a project he said could see the unit’s lifespan continue another 30 years.



But just this week, 20 affordable housing units Ramsay were at risk until the Calgary Housing Company made a plea to the government.



The problem still lies in the existing stock of buildings that were, according to Nenshi, built in a huge spurt 30 or 40 years ago.



“More pressing is the fact that, as we’ve been saying for a long time, the existing stock of buildings needs to be renovated,” said Nenshi. “The province and the federal government have not allowed us to do the investment we need; and we have to do it.”



The mayor said there are “very live” cases happening in Calgary now, where if the city gets funding they will be able to keep existing affordable units going for many years.



“If we can’t we’ll be in a situation where it’s just not ethical to let people live there anymore,” he said.



The mayor said ultimately it’s counterproductive to build new affordable units, if the city is having to turn around and close others “just because the roof is leaking.”

