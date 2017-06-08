Pinhead rises for annual Calgary Horror Con

You’re favourite nightmare is back – Horror Con 2017 runs June 10 and 11 at the Clarion Hotel, and this year it’s bigger than ever.

Communications manager Katrina Kryzalka walked us through this year’s event.

For a full schedule, visit http://horror-con.ca.

Q: What’s new and exciting at Horror Con this year?

A: We’re putting a lot more focus on the panels, and we’re having a lot of the guests do panels, which is awesome. We have a Doug Bradley panel, a Zach Galligan panel, a Susanne Snyder panel – the list goes on.

Our film festival has grown a lot more. We had a crazy amount of submissions, so, between picking through all of them, the films we’re playing this year are going to be amazing. It ranges from B-movies to total cheese to awesome new movies.

And, of course, we have a lot more vendors this year. So if you’re coming down to shop for some spooky things, you’re going to find what you’re looking for.

Q: Who are some of the more prominent guests this year?

A: Doug Bradley and Ashley Lawrence are probably some of the biggest guests we have this year. The Hellraiser franchise is pretty well known, even if people don’t watch horror movies, they know who Pinhead is.

Same with Zach Galligan from Gremlins, because most people have watched Gremlins during Christmas or another time in their life.

Then John Kassir, who does the voice of the Crypt Keeper, is who I’m most excited for. Watching Tales from the Crypt as a kid, that voice just stuck with you no matter what.

Q: Why does horror get so much love from its fans, of all the other film genres?

A: I think it gets lot of love because horror movies are a place people can escape. There are funny ones, scary ones – it’s kind of like a bonding thing in the genre. Horror fans are such nice people because they have that release. They can go tune in to a horror movie, shut off their brain for an hour, then they’re like, ‘Hey, well my life’s not that bad.’