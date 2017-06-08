Woman in critical condition after domestic dispute: Calgary Police
A man was also found dead in the home, and police are not looking for suspects
A domestic dispute in Calgary's southeast last night left a woman in critical condition.
Police were called to the 1100 block of 35 Street SE around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, responding to reports of a woman who had been shot.
Police entered the home to find a woman in medical distress and an uninjured youth.
An adult man was also found dead in the home.
EMS took the woman to hospital in critical condition.
Police say they are not looking for any suspects.
