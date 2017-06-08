Woman in critical condition after domestic dispute: Calgary Police

A domestic dispute in Calgary's southeast last night left a woman in critical condition.

Police were called to the 1100 block of 35 Street SE around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, responding to reports of a woman who had been shot.

Police entered the home to find a woman in medical distress and an uninjured youth.

An adult man was also found dead in the home.



EMS took the woman to hospital in critical condition.