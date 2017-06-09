Calgary man arrested after six months on the lam

A man the Calgary police have been searching for since December of last year in relation to a large fentanyl and weapons seizure has been located.

According to a release, officers found Elson in a bar in the 3700 block of Memorial Drive SE late on Wednesday June 7, and he was arrested without incident.

In total, Elson had more than 30 outstanding warrants related to drug charges, property crime charges and assault charges, as well as failing to comply with multiple court orders.