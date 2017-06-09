Calgary man charged with two counts of first-degree murder for May long weekend double homicide

Calgary police have charged a man with two counts of first-degree murder in relation to the May long weekend double homicide—and are still searching for a second man.

Just before 8 p.m. on May 21 officers responded to a Superstore parking lot at 130 Avenue and 48 Street, after getting reports of gun shots. Upon arrival they found the bodies of two men.

According to CPS, investigators interviewed around a dozen witnesses and believe the two victims arrived at the parking lot together.

A third man, who arrived at the location in a separate vehicle, is alleged to be responsible for the shooting.

Family identified the victims in the days preceding the shooting as Anees Ismail Amr, 26, and Colin Brendan Reitberger, 23, both of Calgary.

On Thursday, June 8, 2017, police arrested Christian Joffre Ouellette, 20, of Calgary.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will appear in court on June 12.

Police said the vehicle believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered shortly after the incident. Investigators continue to search for a second vehicle that dropped off Ouellette at a gas station located at 70 Freeport Blvd. NE after the murders.

The vehicle is described as a red Dodge Durango SLT, likely a 2004-2006 model, with a sunroof.

The Homicide Unit is also asking for the public’s help in locating a man who police believe could have more information about the incident.

William Kincade-Miller is believed to be in Ontario and making his way to New Brunswick. He is described as Caucasian, 6’2” tall, with a slim build, blue eyes and short brown hair.