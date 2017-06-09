Calgary councillor Druh Farrell asks courts to throw out ‘baseless meritless’ lawsuit

Weeks after Druh Farrell was slapped with a lawsuit, the Ward 7 councillor has filed a statement of defence asking the court to dismiss the case completely.

The claims stem from a 2013 land use application, allegations of slander as well as bad blood over an annual Stampede party.

But in her statement of defence, filed on Friday, Farrell denies any allegation of wrongdoing, and suggests she may seek a high sum of damages from the plaintiff for their lawsuit, which she claims is timed to tarnish her reputation just before a civic election.

The plaintiff is listed as Terrigno Investments Inc., a company owned by Rocco Terrigno.

In 2013, Terrigno was attempting to alter the land use zoning on a property in Hillhurst-Sunnyside to increase the density and height allowed.

The suit alleges that the developer was coerced by Farrell into using an specific architect. It also suggested that Farrell lived within meters of the property in question, which could have meant she had a pecuniary interest in the matter and should have recused herself from the vote.

The land use application was eventually voted down in council 8-6, with Coun. Farrell among those voting against it.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The lawsuit demanded that Terrigno Investments get a new land use hearing, and that Farrell bow out of conversations. Further, they asked that she be removed from office for acting against the Municipal Government Act – along with a $211,535 sum for damages.

In her statement of defence, Farrell points out that Terrigno has another statement of claim filed in court. In that claim she alleges the company goes after the Hillhurst-Sunnyside Community Association and other members of the community for damages in their “unsuccessful land application.”

Her defence states the two suits have similar passages as the statement of claim filed against Farrell seeking damages for similar grievances and suggests that the group has filed a lawsuit to “have a negative impact” on her reputation before a municipal election.

“I strongly deny the allegations set out in the statement of claim against me,” read a statement issued by Farrell on Friday afternoon. “This lawsuit is meant to intimidate me in an election year. I would like to make it crystal clear that I will not be intimidated, and I will continue to listen to, and fight tirelessly for, the constituents of Ward 7.”