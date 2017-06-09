Pop-up opportunity: Bankview community plans park on vacant Calgary lot

It’s a piece of land many people in the community of Bankview walked by without a second thought.

The bumpy and patchy land is covered in grass, dandelions and is hard to see from the sidewalk on 14 Street SW with its raised retaining wall. There used to be four homes on the lot, and for each of the houses a cement staircase still leads to the sidewalk below.

“I’d walked up and down and never really noticed it,” said volunteer Chad Peters. “I saw it as an underutilized space and thought it would be cool if we could do something more with it.”

The site had a hint of opportunity, and a beautiful view of downtown.

The curious empty lot did belong to someone, and that landowner was actually excited to have it used until it’s developed. Something Peters said was a surprise.

“He was super supportive,” he said. “It’s a generous donation for the time being.”

As long as the group made it clear the project would be temporary, they could have the space for as long as it sits unused. And that’s where the idea for a community designed pop-up park was born.

Janet Turchak delved into the history of Bankview for inspiration, in her mind if the community was going to fix up the lot with a view, it should probably have a name. That’s when she came across an old pharmacy a block away from the site called Higginbotham’s. The shop served soda and was a popular community hub that was known simply as Higgy’s, and that’s the vibe she said they want to continue on the bluff.

“I was reading what I could, there’s a fair amount of history in Bankview,” Peters said. “It was the Higgy’s part that was kind of fun.”

As for what’s planned, that’s up to the community entirely. Peters said they would likely want some sort of seating and tables on site, and they would likely need to landscape and level off the area, but the rest is up to the community’s whim.

On June 15 the first community-led open house at the site to kick off public engagement which will last until June 30. The team of volunteers are collecting information on-site and online.