Strathcona Tweedsmuir School investigating apparent online altercation

A Calgary-area private school said they’re taking a troubling online conversation that allegedly occurred between two Grade 9 students extremely seriously.

In recent days, photos of a Snapchat conversation between Strathcona Tweedsmuir School (STS) students surfaced on a number of social media platforms. Two students appear to be discussing body image, self-harm and mental-health issues.

Conversations and photos shared on Snapchat generally disapear after viewing if they're not screen captured by one of the viewers.

In the photos shared—which only clearly show one side of the conversation—one student makes repeated negative comments about “blacks” and skin colour. At one point, the post indicates a student saying “go back to Ethiopia” and at another point calls the other individual “a fat ugly black desperate wannabe white girl.”

In a written statement, STS said much of the information being shared on social media is incorrect.

“The situation is much more complex than it appears to be,” said the statement from Lara Unsworth, director of communications and marketing.

The statement indicates that the online discussion occurred off campus and outside of school hours, but that they're taking the situation extremely seriously and working directly with the students involved and their families. Due to the sensitive nature of the issue and the age of the students, STS said they wouldn’t be sharing specifics of the incident, the investigation or the outcome.

“The top priority in this situation is the health and safety of our students,” the statement read.

According to STS, their school administration is conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation before passing any judgement.