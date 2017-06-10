Calgary Board of Education welcomes Alberta Education probe of finances and transportation

The Calgary Board of Education said they welcome an operational review of their financial records and transportation plans by the ministry of education.

On Thursday, the CBE held a press conference and said the Alberta’s Education Minister threw them under the bus when it came to their transportation fees and planning.

The CBE board of trustees said Education Minister David Eggen had made “surprising and disappointing” comments on Wednesday about their transportation plan for the upcoming school year – which will see and additional 1,500 students of city transit and earlier bell times for many schools—despite the ministry having seen their plan and given their support for it before it was made public.

Following the press conference, Eggen said he’d expressed concerns more than a week before about the additional 1,500 students using public transits and paying $700 for a bus pass. It was then that he announced his ministry would be initiating an operational review of the CBE’s finances and transportation plan.

“We will conduct an operational review of the Calgary Board of Education to provide clarity for parents and ensure the best use of public money to support students,” he said in a prepared statement. “This review will begin in August and focus on board systems and administration as well as the CBE’s transportation services.”

Further, Eggen said his ministry is also working to ensure that the nearly $18 million they’re providing to the CBE to help with the implementation of An Act To Reduce School Fees (Bill 1), is directly benefiting families.

In a prepared statement, CBE board chair Joy Bowen-Eyre said the CBE welcomes the review and is confident in their financial practices and budget history.

“We are committed to being fully transparent,” she said.

According to the CBE they submit all required financial information to the education ministry monthly, quarterly and annually—and continue to receive clean audits that indicate their financial results are fully compliant with legislation, regulation and Canadian accounting standards.

Eggen said unlike other Canadian provinces, Alberta has “historically failed” to regulate school fees.

“As the previous government continuously cut funding from classrooms, parents continued to make up the difference,” he said. “Those kids attending CBE schools alone paid more than $52 million in school fees last year.”

The CBE said they’ve undergone two independent reviews of their transportation department and plans, and that their budget for next school year has been posted and will be discussed at Tuesday’s board meeting.

“We hope that through this review, the minister will gain a better understanding of the operational complexities that exist within such a large and diverse school system and the financial constraints under which we operate,” said Bowen-Eyre. “We’re extremely proud of the work staff do each day across the system is to ensure students are at the forefront of everything we do.”

BY THE NUMBERS (provided by Alberta Education)

- Fees are trending up and have risen across all Alberta school boards from $188.9 million ($327.87 per student) in 2014 to $271 million ($355.96 per student) in 2016.

- The CBE increased their overall school fees from $37,440,000 in 2012 to $51,535,000 in 2016.

- Across all Alberta school boards Transportation fees have increased 17 per cent over the last three years.

- Lunchroom supervision fees have risen the most with a 103 per cent increase over the last three years.

CBE BY THE NUMBERS (provided by Alberta Education)

- Since taking office the ministry said they’ve increased classroom funding to the CBE by $63 million, and they anticipate their funding will grow nearly $41 million next school year—an increase of 3.8 per cent.

- CBE is expected to get $13 million from the Alberta government’s new classroom improvement. This funding can be used to hire addition teachers or support staff.

- The ministry is giving an additional $18 million to CBE as a part of Bill 1.