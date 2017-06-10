Police investigate possible homicide in Panorama Hills

Calgary Police homicide unit is looking into an incident that left two people dead and sent two more to hospital.

Around 5:15 a.m. on June 10, officers were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Panamount Common NW to reports of at least four people in medical distress.

Police say there was an altercation in the home between people who were known to each other.

Two people were found dead in the home. A third was taken to hospital with critical injuries. A fourth was taken to hospital in serious condition.