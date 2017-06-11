Calgary criminologist says drug analysts needed to ease case backlog

The drugs are changing faster than laboratories can identify them, and one Calgary criminologist thinks it’s time to hire specialized help to speed up the time it takes to figure out what substance(s) a person may have fatally overdosed on.

Determining the cause of death is taking up to a year in Alberta, according to the Office of the Medical Examiner (OME), because of a backlog created by the growing opioid crisis in this province.

Typically, the process should take roughly two to three months, depending on a case’s complexity.

Last year in Alberta, more than 500 people died from apparent opioid-related overdoses and that number is expected to climb as the OME processes more deaths from 2016.

“(The opioid crisis) has impacted both the laboratory and the pathologists … because we’re not just dealing with a single drug in most cases, we’re dealing often with multiple drugs,” said Graeme Jones, chief toxicologist with Alberta’s OME.

“Some of which we may have never seen before – that’s an increasing problem we never had to deal with five or ten years ago. It can take longer … to review all the information and (determine) what the final cause of death is.”

When a cause of death needs to be determined, a forensic pathologist examines the body and may conduct an autopsy before taking blood or DNA samples to look for the presence and quantity of alcohol, illicit, over-the counter and prescription drugs, Jones explained.

A toxicology report then goes back to the medical examiner who then, together with the other evidence (from the scene, the examination and sometimes a person’s medical history), makes a final determination on what the cause of death was.

Jones said two more medical examiners are currently being recruited by the province, which announced $790,000 in funding earlier this year to hire the additional staff in an effort to ease the backlog of cases.

Ritesh Narayan, a criminologist at Mount Royal University, said that’s a good step, but more could be done.

“I think we need to be spending more money in hiring more drug analysts – more chemists – who can quickly figure out the chemical composition of these drugs,” he said. “We need more experts who can really streamline this process.”

Narayan said police forces and toxicologists are constantly playing catch-up because the individuals making the drugs are ‘constantly’ changing their chemical compositions.