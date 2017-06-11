Calgary getting house in order for electric vehicles

As the City of Calgary moves forward on its electric vehicle strategy, they’ve set up a new survey to get input from Calgarians.

On engage.calgary.ca, people can now give input on home and workplace charging.

Eric MacNaughton, transportation coordinator of the climate program, hopes to start creating a network of 15 to 20 fast charging stations by the summer of 2018. They’re partnering with Alberta organizations to get the project off the ground.

It all depends, however, on grants – the city is applying for a number of federal funding programs to help launch the program.

With the popularity of electric vehicles rising, MacNaughton believes now is the time to start setting up infrastructure.

“It’s a rapidly emerging technology,” he said. “Every time you turn around, the projects in terms how quickly the automotive industry is going to start transitioning to electric vehicles gets faster and faster.”

From his research, it appears electronic cars are getting cheaper, and in the next five years many manufacturers will be adding electric pick-ups and SUVs to their line up – both popular options among Albertans.

“We want to make sure we’re ready for this transition, and the basic services and infrastructure are in place that Calgarians and residents of Southern Alberta can move around the city,” MacNuaghton explained.